Red Wave? In Minnesota, Dems Ride Blue Wave to Control Gov’t

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in an election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor’s race and completing a trifecta by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for this first time in eight years.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon and Attorney General Keith Ellison won reelection, while Ryan Wilson conceded defeat to Democratic State Auditor Julie Blaha.

