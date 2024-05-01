May 1, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

Crow Wing County Interviewing Finalists For Administrator Role

The two leading candidates for the Crow Wing County Administrator position sat before the Crow Wing County Board for interviews Monday morning.

Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director Deborah Erickson and County Engineer Tim Bray each had the chance to present their respective cases.

Even though current administrator Tim Houle announced his retirement just two weeks ago, the two finalists needed little time to decide on pursuing the role.

With Houle’s last day being July 12, the Crow Wing County Board hopes to appoint the next county administrator by that time.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

Bemidji and White Earth Nation Hold Special Joint Council Meeting

Community

Ex-Firefighter Bemidji Who Got Double Lung Transplant Brings Awareness to Organ Donation

Community

Northwoods Experience: Darts, Drinks and Dogs Charity Tournament Benefits Local Rescue

Sports

Bemidji Softball Holds on to Beat Moorhead in 1st Home Game of the Year