Bemidji Rotary and Sanford Health Holding Annual Blood Screening Event

The Bemidji Rotary Club and Sanford Health started their annual blood screening event today in Bemidji at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s education center.

With a simple blood test, participants can discover a wealth of information regarding their health, including the diagnosis and possible treatment of many diseases. Fasting is not required, and participants will receive an official report from Sanford laboratories either through My Sanford Chart or by mail.

The screening is $35, with all the proceeds going towards the Bemidji Police Department’s K9 program.

“We’re offering an opportunity for people to come in and get their blood screening done,” said Todd Glen, Sanford Bemidji Medical Laboratory Supervisor. “And then we partner with the Rotary, so it’s an opportunity for them to also raise some funds for worthy projects in the community.”

“This year we chose the Bemidji Police K9 as our donor group,” added Bemidji Rotary volunteer Michele Brielmair, “so all of the funds that we raise through Bemidji Rotary will go to the Bemidji K9. And we are so excited.”

Screenings will be available through Friday, May 17, but an appointment is required. To schedule an appointment, you can call 218-333-2277. More information on the screening event can be found on the Sanford Health website.