MN City, County, and School District Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results of the 2022 Minnesota general election are now in. Below are the winners of races on the city, county, and school district levels in the Lakeland viewing area:

Area County Sheriffs:

Beltrami County – Jason Riggs def. Jarrett Walton with 68.44% of vote

Cass County – Bryan Welk def. Chris Thompson with 61.99% of vote

Clearwater County – Darin Halverson (incumbent) def. Larry Johnson with 71.40% of vote

Crow Wing County – Eric Klang def. Scott Goddard (incumbent) with 58.66% of vote

Itasca County – Joe Dasovich def. Jeff Carlson with 63.66% of vote

Mahnomen County – Josh Guenther (incumbent) def. Peter Drift Sr. with 81.58% of vote

Mille Lacs County – Kyle Burton def. Travis Johnson with 59.19% of vote

Roseau County – Steven Gust (incumbent) def. Kelly Gustafson with 71.36% of vote

Todd County – Mike Allen def. Lonnie Marcyes with 64.53% of vote

Wadena County – Mike Carr Jr. (incumbent) def. Milo Scott with 72.70% of vote

Beltrami County Board:

District 1 – Craig Gaasvig (incumbent) def. Mark Morrissey with 58.56% of vote

District 2 – Joe Gould def. Don Heinonen with 64.35% of vote

District 3 – Richard Anderson (incumbent) def. Brian Merschman with 59.87% of vote

District 4 – Tim Sumner (incumbent) def. Joseph Neft with 58.06% of vote

District 5 – John Carlson def. Sandy Hennum with 55.39% of vote

Crow Wing County Board:

District 2 – Jon Lubke def. Robin Sylvester with 56.65% of vote

District 3 – Steve Barrows (incumbent) def. Tad Erickson with 51.53% of vote

District 4 – Rosemary Franzen (incumbent) def. Troy Scheffler with 65.34% of vote

Bemidji City Council:



At-Large – Audrey Thayer def. Ron Johnson with 50.15% of vote

Ward 4 – Emelie Rivera (incumbent) def. David Hoefer with 53.78% of vote

Brainerd City Council:



At-Large – Jeff Czeczok def. Justin Grecula with 54.69% of vote

Ward 1 (Special Election) – Kara Terry def. Leonard Skillings with 55.88% of vote

Ward 4 – Gabe Johnson (incumbent) def. Emily LeClaire with 51.52% of vote

Baxter City Council (Elect 2):



Incumbents Zach Tabatt (35.18%) and Connie Lyscio (34.32%) elected, Amy Bogart receives 30.13%

Bemidji School Board:

Four-Year Position – Anna Manecke (13.45%), Dave Wall (13.08%), Jenny Frenzel (12.75%) elected

Two-Year Position – Justin Hoover (17.11%), Julie Laitala (15.83%) elected

Brainerd School Board:

Four-Year Position – DJ Dondelinger (21.59%), Randy Heidmann (15.29%), incumbent Sarah Speer (14.44%) elected

Two-Year Position (Special Election) – John Ward (21.40%), Michelle Brekken (17.21%) elected

Cass Lake-Bena School District Question #1

$39,750,000 referendum passes with 631 YES votes vs. 599 NO votes

Results for state executive offices, the 7th and 8th Congressional Districts, and state legislative races are available here.



Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today