Lakeland PBS

MN City, County, and School District Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2022

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results of the 2022 Minnesota general election are now in. Below are the winners of races on the city, county, and school district levels in the Lakeland viewing area:

Area County Sheriffs:

  • Beltrami County – Jason Riggs def. Jarrett Walton with 68.44% of vote
  • Cass County – Bryan Welk def. Chris Thompson with 61.99% of vote
  • Clearwater County – Darin Halverson (incumbent) def. Larry Johnson with 71.40% of vote
  • Crow Wing County – Eric Klang def. Scott Goddard (incumbent) with 58.66% of vote
  • Itasca County – Joe Dasovich def. Jeff Carlson with 63.66% of vote
  • Mahnomen County – Josh Guenther (incumbent) def. Peter Drift Sr. with 81.58% of vote
  • Mille Lacs County – Kyle Burton def. Travis Johnson with 59.19% of vote
  • Roseau County – Steven Gust (incumbent) def. Kelly Gustafson with 71.36% of vote
  • Todd County – Mike Allen def. Lonnie Marcyes with 64.53% of vote
  • Wadena County – Mike Carr Jr. (incumbent) def. Milo Scott with 72.70% of vote

Beltrami County Board:

  • District 1 – Craig Gaasvig (incumbent) def. Mark Morrissey with 58.56% of vote
  • District 2 – Joe Gould def. Don Heinonen with 64.35% of vote
  • District 3 – Richard Anderson (incumbent) def. Brian Merschman with 59.87% of vote
  • District 4 – Tim Sumner (incumbent) def. Joseph Neft with 58.06% of vote
  • District 5 – John Carlson def. Sandy Hennum with 55.39% of vote

Crow Wing County Board:

  • District 2 – Jon Lubke def. Robin Sylvester with 56.65% of vote
  • District 3 – Steve Barrows (incumbent) def. Tad Erickson with 51.53% of vote
  • District 4 – Rosemary Franzen (incumbent) def. Troy Scheffler with 65.34% of vote

Bemidji City Council:

  • At-Large – Audrey Thayer def. Ron Johnson with 50.15% of vote
  • Ward 4 – Emelie Rivera (incumbent) def. David Hoefer with 53.78% of vote

Brainerd City Council:

  • At-Large – Jeff Czeczok def. Justin Grecula with 54.69% of vote
  • Ward 1 (Special Election) – Kara Terry def. Leonard Skillings with 55.88% of vote
  • Ward 4 – Gabe Johnson (incumbent) def. Emily LeClaire with 51.52% of vote

Baxter City Council (Elect 2):

  • Incumbents Zach Tabatt (35.18%) and Connie Lyscio (34.32%) elected, Amy Bogart receives 30.13%

Bemidji School Board:

  • Four-Year Position – Anna Manecke (13.45%), Dave Wall (13.08%), Jenny Frenzel (12.75%) elected
  • Two-Year Position – Justin Hoover (17.11%), Julie Laitala (15.83%) elected

Brainerd School Board:

  • Four-Year Position – DJ Dondelinger (21.59%), Randy Heidmann (15.29%), incumbent Sarah Speer (14.44%) elected
  • Two-Year Position (Special Election) – John Ward (21.40%), Michelle Brekken (17.21%) elected

Cass Lake-Bena School District Question #1

  • $39,750,000 referendum passes with 631 YES votes vs. 599 NO votes

Results for state executive offices, the 7th and 8th Congressional Districts, and state legislative races are available here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN State and Legislative Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Red Wave? In Minnesota, Dems Ride Blue Wave to Control Gov’t

Flag at Polling Place on BSU Campus Removed, Replaced

How to Cast Your Ballot on Election Day in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.