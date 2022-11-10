MN City, County, and School District Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results of the 2022 Minnesota general election are now in. Below are the winners of races on the city, county, and school district levels in the Lakeland viewing area:
Area County Sheriffs:
- Beltrami County – Jason Riggs def. Jarrett Walton with 68.44% of vote
- Cass County – Bryan Welk def. Chris Thompson with 61.99% of vote
- Clearwater County – Darin Halverson (incumbent) def. Larry Johnson with 71.40% of vote
- Crow Wing County – Eric Klang def. Scott Goddard (incumbent) with 58.66% of vote
- Itasca County – Joe Dasovich def. Jeff Carlson with 63.66% of vote
- Mahnomen County – Josh Guenther (incumbent) def. Peter Drift Sr. with 81.58% of vote
- Mille Lacs County – Kyle Burton def. Travis Johnson with 59.19% of vote
- Roseau County – Steven Gust (incumbent) def. Kelly Gustafson with 71.36% of vote
- Todd County – Mike Allen def. Lonnie Marcyes with 64.53% of vote
- Wadena County – Mike Carr Jr. (incumbent) def. Milo Scott with 72.70% of vote
Beltrami County Board:
- District 1 – Craig Gaasvig (incumbent) def. Mark Morrissey with 58.56% of vote
- District 2 – Joe Gould def. Don Heinonen with 64.35% of vote
- District 3 – Richard Anderson (incumbent) def. Brian Merschman with 59.87% of vote
- District 4 – Tim Sumner (incumbent) def. Joseph Neft with 58.06% of vote
- District 5 – John Carlson def. Sandy Hennum with 55.39% of vote
Crow Wing County Board:
- District 2 – Jon Lubke def. Robin Sylvester with 56.65% of vote
- District 3 – Steve Barrows (incumbent) def. Tad Erickson with 51.53% of vote
- District 4 – Rosemary Franzen (incumbent) def. Troy Scheffler with 65.34% of vote
Bemidji City Council:
- At-Large – Audrey Thayer def. Ron Johnson with 50.15% of vote
- Ward 4 – Emelie Rivera (incumbent) def. David Hoefer with 53.78% of vote
Brainerd City Council:
- At-Large – Jeff Czeczok def. Justin Grecula with 54.69% of vote
- Ward 1 (Special Election) – Kara Terry def. Leonard Skillings with 55.88% of vote
- Ward 4 – Gabe Johnson (incumbent) def. Emily LeClaire with 51.52% of vote
Baxter City Council (Elect 2):
- Incumbents Zach Tabatt (35.18%) and Connie Lyscio (34.32%) elected, Amy Bogart receives 30.13%
Bemidji School Board:
- Four-Year Position – Anna Manecke (13.45%), Dave Wall (13.08%), Jenny Frenzel (12.75%) elected
- Two-Year Position – Justin Hoover (17.11%), Julie Laitala (15.83%) elected
Brainerd School Board:
- Four-Year Position – DJ Dondelinger (21.59%), Randy Heidmann (15.29%), incumbent Sarah Speer (14.44%) elected
- Two-Year Position (Special Election) – John Ward (21.40%), Michelle Brekken (17.21%) elected
Cass Lake-Bena School District Question #1
- $39,750,000 referendum passes with 631 YES votes vs. 599 NO votes
Results for state executive offices, the 7th and 8th Congressional Districts, and state legislative races are available here.
