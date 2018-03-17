DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Miss Minnesota United States Pageant Returns To Brainerd

AJ Feldman
Mar. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota United States Pageant is back in Brainerd for the second straight year. Tonight, the state costume runway show kicked off the weekend’s schedule. Many Minnesota themed costumes were on display honoring some famous icons and the state’s natural beauty.

It was both a chance to meet the contestants and the beginning of the end for last year’s winners, who have had a busy twelve months volunteering and promoting their platforms.

“You don’t think about it when you’re competing, but after you get crowned, it’s like a job,” says Hannah Ausland, Miss Jr. Teen Minnesota United States 2017. “You do volunteer activities, and throughout the summer it’s almost one every day, and a lot of people don’t realize that.”

“It’s really representing a platform and being an ambassador and doing volunteer work throughout the entire state,” says Heather Johnson, Mrs. Minnesota United States 2017. “I’m a cancer survivor, and this year I put my whole heart into volunteering more than I ever have before.”

After moving the pageant from St. Paul, it has found a home in Brainerd and is being embraced by the public and local businesses.

“There is a really big pageant following here in Brainerd,” says 2017 Miss Minnesota United States winner Jamie Whitehead, who is also a Brainerd local. “Not a lot of people know about that. When we brought in the state pageant, it was a big deal for our community and they welcomed us with open arms. It’s been amazing, the support we’ve seen from local business owners and families in the community – it’s just been great.”

“It’s really cool, and when they’re holding the bouquets at the end of the night up on the stage, that just makes us feel wonderful to be able to have a beautiful bouquet in their hands,” says Kerri Martin, florist at North County Floral.

“We heard so many great things from sponsors, so many great things from our community,” says Bill Musel, co-director of the pageant.

The Little Miss and Pre-Teen Minnesota Denim and Diamonds Runway Show will be Saturday March, 18 at 3:00 pm. At 7:00 is the 2018 Minnesota United States pageants, where six crowns will be handed out. On Sunday at 1:00 pm, the Little Miss and Pre-Teen pageants will take place. You can find more information at www.missminnesotaunitedstates.com.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Community Starts Conversation On Suicide Prevention

Brainerd Prepares For St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

Brainerd Lakes Community Job Fair Scheduled for April 4

Search Warrant Leads To Drug Arrest

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More

Daniel Gaither said

Clayton, Thank you so much for the prompt correction and the addition of releva... Read More

slip and fall solutions said

Great thankyou... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji City Council To Decide Fate Of Carnegie Library Building

After six years of fundraising and gathering community support, a decision will be made Monday on whether or not to save Bemidji’s Carnegie
Posted on Mar. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji City Council To Decide Fate Of Carnegie Library Building

Posted on Mar. 16 2018

In Focus: Grand Rapids Players Present "The Lion King, Jr."

Posted on Mar. 16 2018

Brainerd Community Starts Conversation On Suicide Prevention

Posted on Mar. 16 2018

Itasca County Sheriff's Office Looking For Missing Man

Posted on Mar. 16 2018

More than 920 Texts Have Been Sent Through Text To 911 Since December

Posted on Mar. 16 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.