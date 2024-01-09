Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Hits Warroad

Lakeland News — Jan. 8 2024

The Minnesota Wild’s Youth Hockey Spotlight found its way to the Warroad Gardens Arena last week and gave the Warroad and Roseau PeeWee hockey teams a night they will not soon forget.

The spotlight game is held only once a year and includes a full NHL in-game experience similar to the show put on at the Xcel Energy Center for the Wild, including appearances by their public address announcer, rinkside reporter, and mascot.

The players had no idea this was happening until they arrived for the game, where they were met by 2,000 screaming fans. They then got swagged out in Wild gear before playing their game, which Roseau won in a shootout.

