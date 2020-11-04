Minnesota Reports Over 3,800 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,844 new COVID-19 cases today along with 31 deaths. This now brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 160,923.
Six of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.
One was a resident from Beltrami County between the ages of 70-74, one was in Hubbard County between the ages of 90-94, one resident in Polk County was between the ages of 80-84, two residents in Todd County, one between the ages of 90-94, another between 95-99 and in Wadena County one resident passed away between the ages of 85-89.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 360 new cases on Wednesday in following counties:
- Aitkin – 16
- Beltrami – 33
- Cass – 29
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 53
- Hubbard – 11
- Itasca – 23
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 35
- Morrison – 45
- Polk – 46
- Roseau – 16
- Todd – 29
- Wadena – 10
