Minnesota Reports Over 3,800 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday

Nick UrsiniNov. 4 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,844 new COVID-19 cases today along with 31 deaths. This now brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 160,923.

Six of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

One was a resident from Beltrami County between the ages of 70-74, one was in Hubbard County between the ages of 90-94, one resident in Polk County was between the ages of 80-84, two residents in Todd County, one between the ages of 90-94, another between 95-99 and in Wadena County one resident passed away between the ages of 85-89.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 360 new cases on Wednesday in following counties:

  • Aitkin – 16
  • Beltrami – 33
  • Cass – 29
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 53
  • Hubbard – 11
  • Itasca – 23
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 35
  • Morrison – 45
  • Polk – 46
  • Roseau – 16
  • Todd – 29
  • Wadena – 10

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

