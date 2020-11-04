Minnesota Reports Over 3,800 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,844 new COVID-19 cases today along with 31 deaths. This now brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 160,923.

Six of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

One was a resident from Beltrami County between the ages of 70-74, one was in Hubbard County between the ages of 90-94, one resident in Polk County was between the ages of 80-84, two residents in Todd County, one between the ages of 90-94, another between 95-99 and in Wadena County one resident passed away between the ages of 85-89.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 360 new cases on Wednesday in following counties:

Aitkin – 16

Beltrami – 33

Cass – 29

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 53

Hubbard – 11

Itasca – 23

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 35

Morrison – 45

Polk – 46

Roseau – 16

Todd – 29

Wadena – 10

