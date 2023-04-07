Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Moose Count Down from 2022, DNR Says Population Stable

Lakeland News — Apr. 6 2023

Minnesota’s moose count is down this year, but Department of Natural Resources officials say the population remains relatively stable.

According to an aerial population survey, this year’s moose population estimate is 3,290. Although the estimate dropped from 2022’s estimate of 4,700, the change continues to reflect the population stability observed in previous years.

Although survey results suggest a decrease in the moose population from 2022 to 2023, DNR officials say these estimates are better used to understand long-term trends.

Factors such as visibility of moose from the air, challenging weather conditions, and moose avoidance of aircraft create moderately high sampling uncertainty. That uncertainty makes it difficult for researchers to make confident statements about the magnitude of annual population changes unless those changes are relatively large.

While estimates suggest continued stability in the population and reproductive success, DNR researchers point out that Minnesota moose remain at risk given long-term trends.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Storyteller Kevin Kling Visits Bemidji Public Library on Regional Tour

Minnesota Making Use of Volunteer Snow and Rainfall Monitors

Minnesota Court of Appeals Rejects Abortion Challenge Bid

Dispute Over Treaty Rights to Tap Maple Trees in Buena Vista State Forest Near Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.