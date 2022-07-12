Minnesota History Organizations Receive Funding Through Legacy Grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

33 historical organizations in Minnesota recently received Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants from the Minnesota Historical Society.

Supported by the Legacy Amendment, recipients can earn up to $10,000 through the small grant. This year, the MNHS granted a total of $281,675 in 23 counties.

The small grants are awarded on a quarterly basis. It allows non-profits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve their history. The grants are competitive and require an application process to be considered.

Out of the 33 historical organizations that received the grant, two were in the Lakeland viewing area:

The City of Hackensack, to hire a qualified historian in order to qualify for the National Register of Historic Places for the 1936 Hackensack Conservation Building.

Clearwater County Historical Society in Bagley, to improve collections care and management.

The next grant deadline is October, 14, 2022. More information is on the MNHS website.

