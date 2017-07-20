DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Has Record High Total Employment

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 20 2017
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Big summer job gains have pushed Minnesota’s total employment above 3 million for the first time in state history.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development said Thursday that the state added 4,400 new jobs in June. That leaves the state’s unemployment rate at 3.7 percent — below the national average of 4.4 percent unemployment.

Job growth in leisure and hospitality led the way while manufacturing and government industries also added jobs in June. Those gains were offset by 2,700 fewer jobs in education and health services and other areas.

Department commissioner Shawntera Hardy says all of the state’s 11 industrial sectors have added jobs in the past year. State data shows job growth has increased by 2.6 percent in the last year.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Leech Lake YouthBuild Receives DEED Grant

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Virginia Overton said

You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Latest Story

The Brainerd Public Library Continues To Welcome Authors

The Brainerd Public Library will be hosting Mark Neuzil, the co-author of “Canoes:A Natural History in North America”. On Monday,
Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Latest Stories

The Brainerd Public Library Continues To Welcome Authors

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Australian Woman's Family Hires Castile Attorney

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Essentia Health Adds New Board Member

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Brainerd Chamber Recognizes Economic Impact Of Rail Transportation

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

Dayton's Veto Of Legislature's Funding Ruled Unconstitutional

Posted on Jul. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.