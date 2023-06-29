Lakeland PBS

Minnesota DNR Adjusts Deer Feeding and Attractant Bans

Lakeland News — Jun. 29 2023

Current DNR Deer Feeding and Attractant Bans

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced changes to the state’s deer feeding and attractant bans.

The DNR is removing deer feeding or feeding and attractant bans in 24 counties to focus restrictions on areas where risk of chronic wasting disease spread is of greatest concern. They say the changes to counties affected by feeding bans reflect their commitment to an adaptive CWD management strategy.

In the Lakeland viewing area, new bans will be in place for Beltrami County and Itasca County. Bans will remain in place in our viewing area for Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, and Polk counties.

Bans are being removed for Aitkin, Clearwater, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Morrison, Red Lake, Roseau, Todd, and Wadena counties.

The DNR does not encourage the public to feed deer.

By — Lakeland News

