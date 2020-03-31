Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Department Of Health Coronavirus Update

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 31 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health released their March 31st update on the Coronavirus:

-There are now 629 confirmed positive tests of Coronavirus in the state of Minnesota.

-12 Minnesotans have died due to COVID-19 (age rage has been from 58-95 years old).

-26 current ICU Coronavirus patients

-Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab is 8,104.

There are 112 total cases that have need hospitalization.

-Hennepin County has the highest total number of cases with 204.

 

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

