Minnesota Department Of Health Coronavirus Update

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health released their March 31st update on the Coronavirus:

-There are now 629 confirmed positive tests of Coronavirus in the state of Minnesota.

-12 Minnesotans have died due to COVID-19 (age rage has been from 58-95 years old).

-26 current ICU Coronavirus patients

-Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab is 8,104.

–There are 112 total cases that have need hospitalization.

-Hennepin County has the highest total number of cases with 204.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today