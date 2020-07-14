Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Added to New York’s Coronavirus Quarantine List

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 14 2020

(AP)- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added Minnesota to New York’s quarantine list as he tries to contain the spread of COVID-19 from areas of the county where infection rates are growing. This means that travelers who visit the state will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state of New York.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 403 newly COVID-19 confirmed cases and six new deaths on Tuesday. Although the number of newly confirmed cases is a decrease from yesterday’s report, the number of deaths is an increase by four.

The states total number of cumulative positive cases is 43,170 and 1,510 deaths. Out of the 4,452 total cases requiring hospitalization, only 236 are hospitalized as of today and 107 in ICU.

According to a Itasca County press release, the county is up to 76 laboratory confirmed cases which is an increase of eight since Friday. The death toll remains at 12.

New Cases are as followed:

Beltrami County-1

Cass County-1

Crow Wing County-1

Morrison County-1

Roseau County-2

 

