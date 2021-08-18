MDH Addresses Potential COVID-19 Booster Shot and Testing in Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With COVID-19 cases rising, there is talk of the possibility of people needing coronavirus booster shots. At a health briefing today, Minnesota Department of Health officials addressed the booster shot, along with COVID-19 testing in schools.

MDH says a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t needed for healthy individuals, and the third dose given to individuals with compromised immune systems is much different than a booster shot. People with compromised immune systems should talk to their primary doctors to discuss getting a booster dose of the vaccine.

