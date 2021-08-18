Lakeland PBS

MDH Addresses Potential COVID-19 Booster Shot and Testing in Schools

Chris BurnsAug. 17 2021

With COVID-19 cases rising, there is talk of the possibility of people needing coronavirus booster shots. At a health briefing today, Minnesota Department of Health officials addressed the booster shot, along with COVID-19 testing in schools.

MDH says a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t needed for healthy individuals, and the third dose given to individuals with compromised immune systems is much different than a booster shot. People with compromised immune systems should talk to their primary doctors to discuss getting a booster dose of the vaccine.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

3,054 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported Tuesday in Minnesota

CHI St. Joseph’s in Park Rapids Offering Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

1,470 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Governor Walz Extends $100 Vaccine Reward Initiative

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.