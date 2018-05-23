Lakeland PBS
Man Suspected Of Driving Stolen Vehicle Into Light Pole Faces Charges

Nathan Green
May. 22 2018
A 21-year-old Bemidji man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle into a light pole near the Sanford Center will face a felony charge of theft in connection with the incident.

Bemidji Police officers arrested Justice Lee White shortly after a vehicle crashed into the light pole near a roundabout on the southwest corner of the Sanford Center parking lot. Authorities say White left the scene of the accident covered in blood and was running toward the DoubleTree Hotel when a police officer apprehended him. The incident happened around 5 PM after the vehicle was stolen from the Nymore neighborhood when a woman left her vehicle running and briefly went inside.

In addition to the felony theft charge, White is also charged with fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle and failure to notify the owner of damaged property after a traffic collision. His next court appearance is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 29th.

Nathan Green
