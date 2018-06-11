Lakeland PBS
Man Shot In Bemidji Apartment

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 11 2018
The Bemidji Police Department is investigating an isolated shooting of a man inside an apartment building in Bemidji. It happened yesterday at 1:45 in the morning.

Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired in an apartment building on the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man that had been shot inside one of the apartment. The man was taken to Sanford Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Bemidji Police department detectives and investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are working on identifying and locating the suspect who fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. The Bemidji Police department says this appears to be an isolated incident and does not appear to be a threat to the general public. Anyone with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department. Lakeland News has contacted Sanford Hospital to inquire about the patient’s condition but have not received word yet.

The Bemidji Police Department is being assisted by the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Bemidji Fire Department and the Bemidji Ambulance Service.

 

