Man Arrested After Police Chase In Pillager

Clayton Castle
Jun. 26 2017
A 35-year-old Motley man is jail after leading police on a car chase which eventually ended in Pillager on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police were attempting to make a traffic stop on the man who had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The man then sped up, leading police on a chase that ended in Pillager.

The man attempted to flee the scene but was later arrested.

