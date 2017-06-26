Man Arrested After Police Chase In Pillager
A 35-year-old Motley man is jail after leading police on a car chase which eventually ended in Pillager on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police were attempting to make a traffic stop on the man who had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The man then sped up, leading police on a chase that ended in Pillager.
The man attempted to flee the scene but was later arrested.
