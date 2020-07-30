Lakeland PBS

Local Airports Receiving Funds to Help with Airport Safety and Other Projects

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 29 2020

Two airports in the Lakeland viewing area will be receiving a generous amount of funding from the Department of Transportation, which will improve safety and any other projects the airports might need to be done.

The Falls International-Einarson Field in Koochiching County and the Bemidji Regional Airport will be receiving grants that were funded by the CARES Act, which Congressman Pete Stauber helped pass in March. The Bemidji airport will be using the funds to construct a new aircraft parking ramp.

The Falls International-Einarson Field Airport will be receiving $1,008,138 and the Bemidji Regional Airport will be receiving $680,862.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Beltrami County Gives Latest Update on COVID-19 Numbers

MN Health Officials Concerned with Rising Hospitalizations From COVID-19

480 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths, Reported in MN on Tuesday

Medical Martial Law to Remain on Red Lake Reservation with Provisions Amended

Latest Stories

Chisholm Man Arrested in 1986 Homicide Cold Case

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Beltrami County Gives Latest Update on COVID-19 Numbers

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Mask Distribution Event For Beltrami County Businesses Planned for Friday

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Sanford Health Research Launches New Antibody Study For COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Red Cross Seeking Volunteers and Donation Sites Around Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.