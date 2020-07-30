Local Airports Receiving Funds to Help with Airport Safety and Other Projects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two airports in the Lakeland viewing area will be receiving a generous amount of funding from the Department of Transportation, which will improve safety and any other projects the airports might need to be done.

The Falls International-Einarson Field in Koochiching County and the Bemidji Regional Airport will be receiving grants that were funded by the CARES Act, which Congressman Pete Stauber helped pass in March. The Bemidji airport will be using the funds to construct a new aircraft parking ramp.

The Falls International-Einarson Field Airport will be receiving $1,008,138 and the Bemidji Regional Airport will be receiving $680,862.

