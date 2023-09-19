Leader, MN Celebrates Upcoming 100th Birthdays of Two Community Members

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Sept. 16, the village of Leader, MN honored Ruth Boldan and Harry McCoy with a warm and welcoming party to celebrate their upcoming 100th birthdays.

It was considered a “celebration of the century.” Both Boldan and McCoy have lived an interesting past 100 years, and have spent a majority of it knowing each other, having been friends for nearly 80 years.

Boldan will turn 100 on Dec. 17, and McCoy will reach the one-century mark on Oct. 4. They’ve lived through a number of new discoveries, wars, and life-changing moments, but they didn’t allow them to scare or change them.

“[It was] exciting. Always something happening,” said Boland. “We’ve had ups and downs. You know, you take when World War II came along, quite a shock. When the planes hit the big ole towers. But I can’t say that the people that I knew have been scared.”

Both have worked in many roles in their lives, but now they’re done working and are living life, having celebrating their 100th birthday together with their family and friends in the community.