Lakes Area United Way Chili Cook-Off Returns to Westgate Mall

Signs of cold weather are on the way in Minnesota and with that, the fall season always brings great smells of baking and cooking. After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakes Area United Way Chili cook-off returned to the Westgate Mall in Brainerd.

Lakes Area United Way is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works within the community to to make a difference and raise funds for their programs. At the event, master chefs from a number of local businesses and organizations prepared their meanest bowl to not only support a good cause, but to try and bring home some hardware for all to see and admire.

With their motto of being “Together Again” after two years, there was nothing but excitement for those at the cook-off.

Lakes Area United Way will take part of the proceeds raised at the event and give them to the Imagination Library, which gives children a book every month for the first five years of their lives.

