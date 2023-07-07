Lakeland PBS

Lakes Area Skatepark Association Holds Community Fundraiser for New Skate Park

Justin OthoudtJul. 6 2023

For some, skateboarding has become an incredibly unifying sport that connects all walks of life. It’s this sentiment that caused members of the Brainerd Lakes community to form the Lakes Area Skatepark Association.

“Our mission is to provide a safe and accessible skate park to the Lakes Area youth and the community,” explained Lakes Area Skatepark Association Founder James Rennaker. “These youth need a place to recreate, to get outside, to meet friends, and a skate park is something that can provide that for youth.”

Naturally, to create a skate park, adequate funding is needed, which is why the community skate event was held.

“We’ve been going about that by real grassroots means, you know. Events like this, [Brainerd] City Hall has been so gracious to let us do this twice now,” said Lakes Area Skatepark Association Member Ethan Marichalar.

Part of the fun of a skate park is getting on a board and enjoying the day. To ensure everyone gets that opportunity, the Lakes Area Skatepark Association offers skateboard lessons to anyone in need of them.

“We try to promote extreme sports as a healthy outlet, and giving lessons to kids shows them the opportunity that skateboarding is out there,” said Rennaker.

While the planned skate park is meant to be an outlet for area youth, it clearly has attracted folks of all ages to join in the fun.

“It’s really nice to see the older generations and the younger generations coming together,” said Marichalar. “It feels really nice to bring the community together and allow those relationships to build.”

The Lakes Area Skatepark Association will be continuing its fundraising efforts for a park by holding a collaborative art auction with the Crossing Arts Alliance later in July. More information can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

In Business: Mac Daddy’s Donut Garage Serves Up Treats for Ironton Community

Crosby Fire Department Prepares for Annual Independence Day Celebration

Joe Haeg’s Game Winning Drive Golf Fundraiser in Brainerd Grows in 2nd Year

Minnesota Vikings Youth Football Camp Touches Down in Brainerd

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.