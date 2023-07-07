Lakes Area Skatepark Association Holds Community Fundraiser for New Skate Park

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For some, skateboarding has become an incredibly unifying sport that connects all walks of life. It’s this sentiment that caused members of the Brainerd Lakes community to form the Lakes Area Skatepark Association.

“Our mission is to provide a safe and accessible skate park to the Lakes Area youth and the community,” explained Lakes Area Skatepark Association Founder James Rennaker. “These youth need a place to recreate, to get outside, to meet friends, and a skate park is something that can provide that for youth.”

Naturally, to create a skate park, adequate funding is needed, which is why the community skate event was held.

“We’ve been going about that by real grassroots means, you know. Events like this, [Brainerd] City Hall has been so gracious to let us do this twice now,” said Lakes Area Skatepark Association Member Ethan Marichalar.

Part of the fun of a skate park is getting on a board and enjoying the day. To ensure everyone gets that opportunity, the Lakes Area Skatepark Association offers skateboard lessons to anyone in need of them.

“We try to promote extreme sports as a healthy outlet, and giving lessons to kids shows them the opportunity that skateboarding is out there,” said Rennaker.

While the planned skate park is meant to be an outlet for area youth, it clearly has attracted folks of all ages to join in the fun.

“It’s really nice to see the older generations and the younger generations coming together,” said Marichalar. “It feels really nice to bring the community together and allow those relationships to build.”

The Lakes Area Skatepark Association will be continuing its fundraising efforts for a park by holding a collaborative art auction with the Crossing Arts Alliance later in July. More information can be found on their website.

