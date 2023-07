Click to print (Opens in new window)

On this Lakeland News 25th Anniversary look-up, we take a look at P.J. Ziegler. P.J. was the sports director for Lakeland News from 2003 to 2005, covering many of the area’s great sports events and athletic stories. Now, P.J. works at WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, Ohio as one of their sports anchors.

Thank you, P.J., for all the hard work and support!

