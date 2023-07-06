Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Nate Morabito

Nathan DatresJul. 6 2023

Next up in our 25th anniversary celebration is a message from Nate Morabito. Nate was a news reporter for us in our Brainerd office from 2003 to 2004. Like many others that have passed through Lakeland News, it was his first job before he went off to do bigger and better things. Now, Nate is an Emmy award-winning investigative reporter at WCNC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thank you, Nate, for your support of Lakeland News!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

