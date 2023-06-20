Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Josh Peterson

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tonight’s reporter is a familiar face to those in Bemidji – it’s Josh Peterson. Josh actually started with us back in 1999 while attending Bemidji High School. After working at a network affiliate for several years, he returned to Bemidji in 2015 to work as a news reporter for the Bemidji area until 2019.

Now, Josh runs the local tourism bureau, Visit Bemidji, and sometimes freelances for us as a fill-in news and weather anchor. Thank you to Josh for your long-time commitment to Lakeland News and your continued hard work!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today