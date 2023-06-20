Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – Josh Peterson

Nathan DatresJun. 20 2023

Tonight’s reporter is a familiar face to those in Bemidji – it’s Josh Peterson. Josh actually started with us back in 1999 while attending Bemidji High School. After working at a network affiliate for several years, he returned to Bemidji in 2015 to work as a news reporter for the Bemidji area until 2019.

Now, Josh runs the local tourism bureau, Visit Bemidji, and sometimes freelances for us as a fill-in news and weather anchor. Thank you to Josh for your long-time commitment to Lakeland News and your continued hard work!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

