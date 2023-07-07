Lakeland News 25th Anniversary – BSU Football’s 1999 Signing Class
You may have heard: we’re reuniting our original Lakeland News anchor team for our 25th anniversary newscast of Lakeland News on July 13th! Original Sports Director Reid Ferrin will be back doing the sports along with original (and current) Weathercaster Stacy Christenson and News Anchor Dennis Weimann.
Here’s one of Reid’s stories from his time with us from February 3, 1999. This is a look at the BSU football signing class of 1999 and includes current Bemidji High baseball coach Mike Fogelson, First National Bank Bemidji Vice President Ryan Welle, former BSU All-American Running Back Eddie Acosta, former Bemidji High Football coach Troy Hendricks, and many others…enjoy!
