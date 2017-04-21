Kelliher Woman Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

A two-vehicle crash Friday morning sends one Kelliher woman to the hospital.

Photos of the crash quickly surfaced on social media sites showing the scene of the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lauren Francis Hurt, 31, with her passenger Leila Tammy Hurt, 0, were driving a Honda CRV westbound on Town Hall Road. A Chrysler 300 driven by Shelli Kay Krueth, 54, was southbound on Highway 71 when the Honda CRV crossed Highway 71 in front of the Chrysler and crashed in the southbound lanes of Highway 71.

Krueth was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji for non-lifethreatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.