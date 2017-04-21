DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Kelliher Woman Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

Josh Peterson
Apr. 21 2017
Leave a Comment

Photo Courtesy: Erica Zanter

A two-vehicle crash Friday morning sends one Kelliher woman to the hospital.

Photos of the crash quickly surfaced on social media sites showing the scene of the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lauren Francis Hurt, 31, with her passenger Leila Tammy Hurt, 0, were driving a Honda CRV westbound on Town Hall Road. A Chrysler 300 driven by Shelli Kay Krueth, 54, was southbound on Highway 71 when the Honda CRV crossed Highway 71 in front of the Chrysler and crashed in the southbound lanes of Highway 71.

Krueth was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji for non-lifethreatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Driver Injured After Hitting Tree In Aitkin County

Freight Line Involved In Fatal Otter Tail County Crash

Brainerd Motorcyclist Injured In Saturday Morning Crash

Man Injured In Rollover Crash In Morrison County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

Prince Fans To Mark Anniversary Of Music Superstar’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For Prince fans, the one-year anniversary of his shocking death from an accidental drug overdose will be a time for sadness
Posted on Apr. 21 2017

Recently Added

Prince Fans To Mark Anniversary Of Music Superstar's Death

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

Visitors To Voyageurs National Park Add $24 million To Local Economy

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

Retailer Rue21 Announces Store Closures

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.