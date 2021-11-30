Lakeland PBS

Jurors at Trial in Daunte Wright Slaying Go Under Microscope

Lakeland News — Nov. 29 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys are set to begin sifting through potential jurors for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she killed Daunte Wright, a Black motorist. As they do, they’ll take a hard look at the potential jurors’ attitudes toward policing, protests, and the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements.

Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter. Roughly 200 potential jurors were asked ahead of time to provide extensive information on what they already know about the case, and whether they have positive or negative impressions about Potter and Wright.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

One Teen Dead, Another Injured in ATV Crash Near Brainerd

Inmate at Crow Wing County Jail Dies While in Custody

One Dead, Another Injured in Two-Car Crash Near Merrifield

State Court Panel Weighs Allowing More Video Trial Coverage

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.