Jeff “Bro” Olsen and Howie Schultz Inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

In between matches at Thursday’s triangular in Bemidji, Jeff “Bro” Olsen of Roseau and Howie Schultz of Bemidji were honored for their induction in the Minnesota chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Olsen coached in Roseau for over 35 years, and in that time his teams went 149-79-4, made three state appearances, and sent 36 individuals with two winning state titles.

“I coached against some great coaches and I had some very fine wrestlers and even average wrestlers, and the whole thing was about the kids, and that’s what I got the most reward out of,” said Olsen. “It was a great run. I’m an old man, I’ll be 80 in March, so this is kind of a culmination. I couldn’t ask for anything higher – it’s a great honor.”

Schultz coached and officiated wrestling from the elementary to high school varsity levels, and his achievements have already earned him spots in four prestigious halls of fame, including at BSU and Bemidji High School.

“It’s been a lot of years, but I’ve had some great wrestlers, great parents, great school,” said Schultz. “Bemidji’s a wonderful place for sports, and it’s been our home, and I’ve just been fortunate.”

In attendance to help honor Olsen and Schultz were a few other area hall of famers. The two men will be joining some good company in the hall, including Swede Olson and Tom Gravalin of Fosston, Jerry Cleveland of Staples, Noel Bailey of Aitkin, and Tom Ritchie of Bemidji.

