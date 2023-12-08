Bemidji Wrestling Wins Handily Over Thief River Falls, Perham in Triangular

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji wrestling hosted Thief River Falls and Perham at a triangular on Thursday, and both the girls’ and boys’ teams put in good work on the mat. The girls beat Thief River Falls handily by a score of 66-12, and on the boys’ side, they won both matches over Perham and Thief River Falls.

Before the triangular, the Bemidji girls’ wrestling squad was ranked second in the state with three wrestlers ranking in the top six. On the boys’ side, they sat just outside the top 12 on The Guillotine’s Lean and Mean list.

