Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: The Edge Brings Art & Theater To Bigfork Community

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

“It’s just a great space to create and people come in here and they feel creative. They want to, they want to make art,” says Patricia Feld, the Artistic Director for the Edge Center.

With a 288 seat theater and a gallery open to artist from all over the state, The Edge Center has made Bigfork, a small town of 400 people, a must visit for all creatives.

“It’s great because I retired up here and found this place and was thrilled to find it and all of the people who work here are volunteers. We only have one part-time paid staff member,” says Karen Ferlaak, a member of the Edge Center gallery committee and the director of the current show at the Edge Center.

Every month, there is a new featured exhibit, not to mention theater productions put on by Bigfork community members. With things changing every month, attendees are bound to find something new each and every visit.

This month’s featured artist, Adam Swanson, says about his work, “I draw inspiration from the environment. You know, I’m an environmentalist, I guess if I were to say it. I kind of paint about the human relationship with the natural world and alternative energy sources and our relationship with animals and humans that are animals, that sort of thing, so that’s the kind of thing that gets me excited.”

The Edge Center is connected right to the school in Bigfork, so you can imagine that there are a lot of student productions that go on in the venue. But over the years, the Edge Center has grown into something more than just a place for schools. It’s become a place where everyone in the community can come to break out of their shell.

“Before we built The Edge Center, we were pretty sure that it would be used by the school and by the local community theater group,” says Feld, “And we had no idea how much this theater is used.”

Staying on the cutting edge of the new and the now has been the center’s goal ever since it was built in 2005. The many volunteers who put their time and heart into The Edge hope to keep it that way in the future while also inspiring more creativity in the Bigfork community.

“I really do believe it has stimulated arts. People think, ‘Wow! There’s a place here that honors painting and I kind of like painting. Maybe I’ll take it up again,’ and then they turn out to have fulfilled and enriched their lives because the place is here,” says Feld.

You can find a list of show dates and theater shows on The Edge Center’s website here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Laporte Prepares For 1st Ruby’s Pantry Distribution

Feed My Starving Children Brings More Than 600 Volunteers To Bagley

Little Falls Community Comes Together For Day Of Caring

In Focus: Young Frankenstein The Musical Takes Over The Chalberg Theatre

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Latest Story

Salmonella Cases Linked To Chicken Distributed By Ruby’s Pantry

Health officials say at least four cases of salmonella infections in Minnesota and Wisconsin are linked to chicken distributed at Ruby’s
Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Salmonella Cases Linked To Chicken Distributed By Ruby's Pantry

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Evergreen Youth & Family Services Talks Suicide Prevention

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Bemidji Softball Makes State For First Time In School History

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Crow Wing County AIS Decontamination Stations Open For Season

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Fifteenth Annual Lake Friendly Awards Ceremony Takes Place in Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.