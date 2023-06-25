Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Crosby Hosting Annual Music in the Park Concert Series

Justin OthoudtJun. 25 2023

In the summer, Crosby’s Memorial Park comes alive with the sounds of music during their annual Music in the Park concert series.

“[It’s a] good way to gather the community, the people come out and have a good time, listen to individuals that just like to play music,” said Rice Lake Construction owner Luke Spalj.

The concert series features a diverse blend of musical acts from a number of Minnesotan artists, with June 22nd’s performance seeing the talents of Mike Benson and Songbridge.

In recent years, the city of Crosby and the Cuyuna Lakes region as a whole has become a hub of culture thanks to a recent boom in the tourism industry, and these events are just one way the community continues to showcase that culture.

“These events give this awesome community a reason to all gather, have fun, enjoy the summer, and get to have that sense of community that’s so important,” said Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce director Aubrey Koop.

While Music in the Park is a beloved annual event, it wouldn’t be possible without sponsorship from community businesses, with June 22nd’s performance being sponsored by Rice Lake Construction.

“It’s nice to be able to sponsor it and let everybody come out here and have a good time,” said Spalj.

“We were amazed by the amount of people that are willing to support this event because they see what it does for the city of Crosby,” said Koop.

During the summer, concerts start at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. The next show is planned for July 13 and will feature Andy Fischer and Sacrificing Sunday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

