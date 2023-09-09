Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Bemidji Community Theater Sets the Stage for “Present Laughter”

Zy'Riah SimmonsSep. 9 2023

The Bemidji Community Theater is opening their season this fall with Noël Coward’s comic play “Present Laughter.” Director Vicki Stenerson selected the show due to her love of the genre.

“I love farce and I love comedies. That’s my favorite thing,” said Stenerson. “And I like witty comedy. Not necessarily slapstick, but something with dry humor and very witty dialog is my favorite and Noël Coward is all of that.”

Of course, after picking a show to go with, there’s a lot of work that takes place to make it happen.

“Getting the scripts and the royalties [paid] and finding my personnel, my stage manager, my set builder, my costumer, my light person – I get all those people right away because they go fast,” said Stenerson with a laugh. “And then we do auditions about six to eight weeks ahead and start rehearsals.”

While picking actors and actresses, Stenerson made sure to bring back longtime friend Eric Nelson, who will be playing the character of Garry Essendine, a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a midlife crisis.

“Present Laughter” opened on Friday, Sept. 8 and is set to run through Sunday, Sept. 17. More information on the play, tickets, and showtimes can be found on the Bemidji Community Theater website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

