In Focus: Abbeya Foundation Aims to Bring Zen Meditation to Bemidji

A new non-profit in Bemidji is aiming to bring another community to the area, one that centers around Zen Buddhism and the practice of meditation.

The Abbeya Foundation focuses on cultural practices to benefit not only people’s lives, but the communities they live in as well. They held their first public talk on Friday at the Rail River Folk School and their first retreat over the weekend.

