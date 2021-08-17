In Business: Tiger Lily’s Boutique in Walker Moves to New Location

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A woman’s boutique in Walker has changed its location to expand the store’s size.

Krista Hansen had been visiting Walker for most of her life. So, when she and her husband were looking for a change of pace and wanted to buy their own business, they knew just where to look.

The store was first created in 1984 but it was purchased by the Hansens much later. They had been working in Minneapolis but wanted to transition to owning their own business.

They have now moved out of their 5th Street location to a new, larger storefront right along the main street of downtown Walker. The new space is significantly bigger than the previous location.

The store emphasizes carrying products that were made in America.

