Lakeland PBS

In Business: Mac Daddy’s Donut Garage Serves Up Treats for Ironton Community

Justin OthoudtJul. 5 2023

With a growing tourism industry, the city of Ironton is seeing growth in new local businesses. And for Mac Daddy’s Donut Garage, it was time to make the donuts.

“I spent every summer up here since I was a year old, and I just always thought there should be a donut shop,” said Mac Daddy’s Donut Garage Owner Shari Cowart.“ I guess that’s kind of where it came from.”

And it seems the bakery has taken off, seeing daily floods of customers entering the dining area as well its drive-thru.

“It seems like, you know, we no more get things frosted and filled then we end up having to make more donuts because we’re already running through what we thought we were going to plan for the day,” explained Cowart.

One of the unique aspects of Mac Daddy’s is its abundant references to the automotive industry, which serves as a look back into Ironton’s history.

“There was a lot of auto industry in Ironton back in the day, so we just kind of wanted to incorporate the auto side into this,” said Cowart.

While plans for the bakery’s future and possible expansions have been made, Mac Daddy’s is currently hoping to maintain its level of quality within the Ironton community. This commitment to customer satisfaction is what drives Mac Daddy’s to keep on trucking.

“We just are very, very grateful,” said Cowart, “I mean, it’s awesome to have the response we’ve gotten.”

Some of the bakery’s plans for the future include a possible mobile food truck and catering opportunities.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Northwoods Experience: Lakes Area Grower’s Market Offers Homegrown Connections to Brainerd Area

Baxter’s Aveanna Home Health Hosts Open House and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Brainerd VFW Holds 2nd Annual Freedom Festival to Honor Local Veterans

In Business: High Wheel Confectionery Offers Ironton Its Own ‘Candy Land’

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.