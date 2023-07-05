In Business: Mac Daddy’s Donut Garage Serves Up Treats for Ironton Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With a growing tourism industry, the city of Ironton is seeing growth in new local businesses. And for Mac Daddy’s Donut Garage, it was time to make the donuts.

“I spent every summer up here since I was a year old, and I just always thought there should be a donut shop,” said Mac Daddy’s Donut Garage Owner Shari Cowart.“ I guess that’s kind of where it came from.”

And it seems the bakery has taken off, seeing daily floods of customers entering the dining area as well its drive-thru.

“It seems like, you know, we no more get things frosted and filled then we end up having to make more donuts because we’re already running through what we thought we were going to plan for the day,” explained Cowart.

One of the unique aspects of Mac Daddy’s is its abundant references to the automotive industry, which serves as a look back into Ironton’s history.

“There was a lot of auto industry in Ironton back in the day, so we just kind of wanted to incorporate the auto side into this,” said Cowart.

While plans for the bakery’s future and possible expansions have been made, Mac Daddy’s is currently hoping to maintain its level of quality within the Ironton community. This commitment to customer satisfaction is what drives Mac Daddy’s to keep on trucking.

“We just are very, very grateful,” said Cowart, “I mean, it’s awesome to have the response we’ve gotten.”

Some of the bakery’s plans for the future include a possible mobile food truck and catering opportunities.

