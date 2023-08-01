Lakeland PBS

In Business: Country Classic Restoration Brings Old Equipment Back to Life with Sandblasting

Mary BalstadAug. 1 2023

It’s a business that turns something old into something new – or at least, the final product looks brand new.

Country Classic Restoration in Bemidji started almost a year ago and has brought items from lawn furniture to classic cars back to life with sandblasting.

Scott Edevold and his wife Corinda have turned what was once a side gig into a full-time business. The restoration process mainly uses sandblasting, a technique that uses different mediums to rid older pieces of equipment of not only of paint, but rust as well.

The owners have also partnered with local businesses to help during a worker shortage while also servicing northern Minnesota at home or on-the-go with the use of a mobile sandblaster.

The Edevolds are also looking at expanding to wet blasting for their business. Contact information for Country Classic Restoration can be found on their website.

