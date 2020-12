Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

December 26 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

THE HORSE RELATIVE explores the historic art of horse regalia and how the tradition is being revived and reinterpreted by Dakota communities for a new generation.