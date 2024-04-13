Highway 34 Construction in Akeley to Resume Early Next Month

Construction on Highway 34 in Akeley is set to resume early next month.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the work will involve resurfacing and sidewalk upgrades from Hulet Avenue to Hillside Avenue. Motorists will detour using Hubbard County Road 25 and Highway 64.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-June, weather permitting. MnDOT says benefits of the project include a safer road, a smoother and longer-lasting driving surface, and intersection and pedestrian improvements to enhance safety for all users.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.