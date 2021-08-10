Lakeland PBS

Group Sues for Right to Carry Guns at Minnesota State Fair

Chris BurnsAug. 10 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A gun owners’ group sued the Minnesota State Fair and Ramsey County on Tuesday, demanding that permit holders be allowed to carry handguns on the fairgrounds during the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus in Ramsey County District Court argues that the State Fair’s ban on weapons violates the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The plaintiffs also include a preacher and a group member who say they want to carry their guns for self-defense when they visit the fair.

The lawsuit asks the court to order that Minnesotans who have valid carry permits be allowed to carry pistols at the fair, and that the sheriff’s office, which will provide law enforcement at this year’s fair, be prohibited from enforcing the ban.

Spokespeople for the State Fair and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit argues that the State Fair, which is run by the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, is subject to the same state laws that allow permit holders to bring their guns into the State Capitol and other public places. And it says those laws supersede local regulations.

The Minnesota State Fair opens Aug. 26 and runs through Labor Day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Visit Bemidji Prepares for Minnesota State Fair

Line 3 Pipeline Opponents File Suit for Rights of Wild Rice

Minnesota Supreme Court Upholds State’s Permit-to-Carry Law

Minnesota State Fair Announces New Attractions & Exhibits for 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.