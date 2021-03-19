Groundwater Near 59 MN Landfills Contaminated With PFAS Chemicals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency officials have flagged groundwater near 59 landfills for exceeding the state’s PFAS chemical level guidelines.

The chemicals (sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals”) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the globe, including the United State, since the 1940s. The reason they are used is because of their strong durability and resistance to breaking down. The MPCA is seeing high levels of them in the environment and wants Congress to give them the power to combat this problem.

The MPCA says there are 15 landfills with PFAS contamination at least 10 times higher than acceptable limits, and one landfill in Marion County registered more than 1,000 times higher.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today