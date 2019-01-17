Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Weeknight One-Skillet Quinoa Meal
Weeknight One-Skillet Quinoa Meal
1 tablespoon avocado oil, or cooking oil of choice
1 medium-sized onion, chopped
1 small red bell pepper, chopped
1 small green pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground coriander
2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
1 cup of quinoa, rinsed and drained
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed, or 1 1/2 cups cooked black beans
1 can (15 oz.) diced tomatoes, with all their juices
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 cup water or vegetable broth
Cilantro, chopped, for garnish
Chopped green onion or red onion, for garnish
Avocado, chopped, for garnish
Sour cream, for garnish
Tortilla chips, for serving
Heat oil in a 12-inch pan with a lid over medium heat. Add in the onion, peppers, cumin, and coriander. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender and translucent, 7-8 minutes.
Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Stir in the quinoa, black beans, tomatoes, and black pepper.
Pour in the liquid, put the lid on, and bring it to a boil. Then turn the heat down to low and let it simmer for 20-23 minutes or until all the liquid is absorbed.
Let it sit for 5 minutes or so and fluff with a fork. Add salt to taste.
Spoon the Mexican quinoa into bowls and garnish with fresh cilantro, avocado, and scallions. Serve with wedges of lime.
Sue’s Tips
When I happen to have frozen corn on hand, I add about 1 cup to the mixture at the same time that I add the black beans.
For a little more spicy heat, add some minced jalapeno to the pan when you saute the peppers and onion.
This makes a delicious taco filling.
Eat this dish chilled or at room temperature as a salad.
If your adventuresome at breakfast time, heat a bowl of this quinoa mixture and top it with a cooked egg.
