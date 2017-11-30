Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sweet & Spicy Snack Mix
Sweet & Spicy Snack Mix
In a large bowl, combine:
1 cup honey roast peanuts
1 cup whole cashews, roasted, salted
1 cup salted pistachios
1 cup sesame sticks
1 cup wasabi peas
1 cup dried cranberries
Store tightly covered up to one week.
