Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Summery Salad in Seconds (Well, almost)

Summery Salad in Seconds (Well, almost)

Vinaigrette

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey (preferably from local bees)

1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Salad

1 cup chickpeas, rinsed, drained

1/4 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives

1 ear cooked corn, kernels removed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 of an English (seedless) cucumber, diced

1 avocado, diced

Begin making the vinaigrette by heating the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the shallots, cook until fragrant and just beginning to turn brown, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Let cool slightly while putting the salad ingredients together.

Place chickpeas in a large glass bowl. Add basil, parsley, chives, corn kernels, tomatoes, and cucumber. Toss gently to mix

Finish making vinaigrette by adding lemon zest, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, honey, and red pepper flakes. Whisk to blend.

Pour the vinaigrette over salad ingredients in bowl. You may not need all of the vinaigrette–just enough to coat all of the ingredients. Pour any remaining vinaigrette into a jar, seal, and refrigerate.

Taste and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate. At serving time, toss in diced avocado.

Makes 2 entree servings.