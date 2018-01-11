Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Spicy Coconut
Spicy Coconut
1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
2 chubby cloves garlic, chopped
2 dried chili peppers, more or less depending on your heat tolerance
Put ingredients into work bowl of mini-food processor. Process until peppers and garlic are blended with the coconut. Store in covered jar in refrigerator.
Add this spicy coconut mixture to stir-fry, soup, sauces. You can even sprinkle it over popcorn!
