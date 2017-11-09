DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti Squash

1 whole spaghetti squash
Olive oil
Salt and pepper

Cut squash into rings. Spoon out seeds. Brush rings with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place on parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 400 degree oven for about 30 minutes.

