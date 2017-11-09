Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Spaghetti Squash

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Watch Shows
- Community
- Shop
- About
1 whole spaghetti squash
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Cut squash into rings. Spoon out seeds. Brush rings with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place on parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 400 degree oven for about 30 minutes.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
great interview - looks like a good book!!... Read More
Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More
How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More
As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More