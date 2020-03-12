Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Shamrock Eggs

Shamrock Eggs

1 or 2 large green bell peppers (cut into 1/2-inch-thick rings)

4 large eggs

Butter or cooking spray

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, minced, optional

Heat a large cast iron skillet or non-stick pan on medium-high heat. It is realistic to cook two Shamrock Eggs at a time, although if you have a large enough pan you may be able to fit four. Thoroughly grease the pan with butter or non-stick cooking spray.

Place desired number of bell pepper rings into the pan, leaving plenty of space between them.

Crack one egg into a small glass custard cup and then gently slide it into the center of a bell pepper ring. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and then cover the entire pan with a lid. Turn the heat down to low and allow them to cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the egg white has cooked completely and the egg yolk has set slightly.

Carefully remove the cooked Shamrock Eggs with a thin spatula and transfer to a plate. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired. Add a small piece of green pepper for the stem of the Shamrock Egg.