Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Shamrock Eggs
Shamrock Eggs
1 or 2 large green bell peppers (cut into 1/2-inch-thick rings)
4 large eggs
Butter or cooking spray
Salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Fresh parsley, minced, optional
Heat a large cast iron skillet or non-stick pan on medium-high heat. It is realistic to cook two Shamrock Eggs at a time, although if you have a large enough pan you may be able to fit four. Thoroughly grease the pan with butter or non-stick cooking spray.
Place desired number of bell pepper rings into the pan, leaving plenty of space between them.
Crack one egg into a small glass custard cup and then gently slide it into the center of a bell pepper ring. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and then cover the entire pan with a lid. Turn the heat down to low and allow them to cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the egg white has cooked completely and the egg yolk has set slightly.
Carefully remove the cooked Shamrock Eggs with a thin spatula and transfer to a plate. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired. Add a small piece of green pepper for the stem of the Shamrock Egg.
Sue’s Tips
Be sure to cut the bell pepper slices as even and straight as possible, otherwise the egg will seep out of the bottom. You can test this out on a plate first, just look for gaps along the edge where the plate meets the bell pepper.
The cooked Shamrock Eggs can be held in a 200-degree oven while you cook more of them.