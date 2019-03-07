Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Spiced Avocado
Roasted Spiced Avocado
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon spice of choice, such as chili powder, ground cumin, oregano
3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 ripe, firm avocado
olive oil
fresh ground black pepper
salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a small baking sheet or pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a small bowl, mix garlic powder, onion powder, spice of choice and crushed red pepper.
Cut avocado in half, Remove pit. Carefully remove flesh, in one piece, from each half. Slice each half almost completely through, from narrow end to wide end. Use a metal spatula to transfer the sliced halves to the parchment paper. Fan the slices out. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with seasoning mixture. Add a sprinkle of black pepper and salt. Place in preheated oven. Bake for 15 minutes. Switch to broil and leave in for 2 minutes.
Use the roasted avocado as a side to grilled meats, top it with poached egg, add to a fresh green salad, or use it to top a burger.
Sue’s Tip
Avocado is a superfood that multitasks with its abundance of vitamins and minerals to protect the heart, improve brain function, fight cancer and protect the skin from signs of aging.
