Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Butternut Squash Rounds

Roasted Butternut Squash Rounds

1 butternut squash

Coconut oil or oil of your choice

Salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside.

Wash squash well. Cut off top and bottom. Cut off narrow neck where it meets the bulbous bottom. Slice the neck into 1/2-inch-thick rounds. Lay in single layer on baking sheet. Brush both sides with oil. Sprinkle with salt.

Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Flip rounds over. Bake another 15 minutes or until squash is tender and bottoms are golden and caramelized.

Eat skin and all—get more fiber!

The bulbous bottom can be wrapped and saved for another time. Or, cut in half from top to bottom. Use a spoon to scrape out seeds. Position cut side down and slice into 1/2-inch-thick “rainbow” slices. Continue by following instructions above.