Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

1 bunch fresh asparagus spears

3 tablespoons avocado oil, grapeseed oil, or sunflower oil

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside.

Snap woody ends off of asparagus spears. Rinse spears well.

Arrange asparagus spears on baking sheet. Drizzle with oil. Roll spears back and forth so that they are thoroughly coated with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place in oven. Bake until just tender and golden brown. Thickness of asparagus spears will determine baking time. Start checking at 10 minutes. Serve hot.