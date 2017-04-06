Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Asparagus
Roasted Asparagus
1 bunch fresh asparagus spears
3 tablespoons avocado oil, grapeseed oil, or sunflower oil
sea salt
freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside.
Snap woody ends off of asparagus spears. Rinse spears well.
Arrange asparagus spears on baking sheet. Drizzle with oil. Roll spears back and forth so that they are thoroughly coated with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Place in oven. Bake until just tender and golden brown. Thickness of asparagus spears will determine baking time. Start checking at 10 minutes. Serve hot.
Sue’s Tips
This Roasted Asparagus is a perfect side to grilled fish or any pasta dish. It’s also a nice nibble with a gin and tonic out on the deck.
While asparagus is hot out of the oven, give it a squirt of fresh lemon juice and sprinkle with a little shaved or grated fresh Parmesan cheese.
