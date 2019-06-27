Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Rhubarb-Blueberry Muffins

Rhubarb-Blueberry Muffins

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups sugar + extra for sprinkling

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1//2 cup milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 1/2 cups chopped rhubarb, divided

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Lightly grease muffin pan and line with paper baking cups.

Sift flour and baking powder together and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat sugar, salt and butter together at low speed. Add eggs and milk and continue to beat at low speed. Use a spoon to stir in sifted flour mixture. When all the flour is mixed in, gently stir in 2 cups of the rhubarb. Reserve the remaining 1/2 cup for topping. Add blueberries and gently mix in to the batter. Batter will be thick.

Fill prepared baking cups to the top. Press the remaining 1/2 cup rhubarb evenly into the top of each muffin. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of sugar over the top of each.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Makes about 14 to 16 standard size muffins.

These freeze well.