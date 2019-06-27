Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Rhubarb-Blueberry Muffins

 Rhubarb-Blueberry Muffins

1/2 cup butter, room temperature
1 1/2 cups sugar + extra for sprinkling
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1//2 cup milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 1/2 cups chopped rhubarb, divided
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Lightly grease muffin pan and line with paper baking cups.

Sift flour and baking powder together and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat sugar, salt and butter together at low speed. Add eggs and milk and continue to beat at low speed. Use a spoon to stir in sifted flour mixture. When all the flour is mixed in, gently stir in 2 cups of the rhubarb. Reserve the remaining 1/2 cup for topping. Add blueberries and gently mix in to the batter. Batter will be thick.

Fill prepared baking cups to the top. Press the remaining 1/2 cup rhubarb evenly into the top of each muffin. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of sugar over the top of each.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Makes about 14 to 16 standard size muffins.

These freeze well.

Sue’s Tips

These muffins are also quite delicious without the blueberries. Just add an extra cup of chopped rhubarb to replace the berries.

Dairy or non-dairy milk can be successfully used in this recipe. I use unsweetened plain almond milk.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Fried Brown Rice and Cauliflower

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cauliflower Crumbles/Cauliflower Rice

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Two-Ingredient Dip

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Toasted Orzo & Chives

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate