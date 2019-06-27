Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Rhubarb-Blueberry Muffins
1/2 cup butter, room temperature
1 1/2 cups sugar + extra for sprinkling
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1//2 cup milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 1/2 cups chopped rhubarb, divided
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Lightly grease muffin pan and line with paper baking cups.
Sift flour and baking powder together and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat sugar, salt and butter together at low speed. Add eggs and milk and continue to beat at low speed. Use a spoon to stir in sifted flour mixture. When all the flour is mixed in, gently stir in 2 cups of the rhubarb. Reserve the remaining 1/2 cup for topping. Add blueberries and gently mix in to the batter. Batter will be thick.
Fill prepared baking cups to the top. Press the remaining 1/2 cup rhubarb evenly into the top of each muffin. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of sugar over the top of each.
Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Makes about 14 to 16 standard size muffins.
These freeze well.
Sue’s Tips
These muffins are also quite delicious without the blueberries. Just add an extra cup of chopped rhubarb to replace the berries.
Dairy or non-dairy milk can be successfully used in this recipe. I use unsweetened plain almond milk.